Ukraine, with the permission of Great Britain, has already struck the territory of the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow missiles.

This was stated in an interview with Bloomberg by the adviser to the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Yurii Sak, Censor.NET reports.

"We already have a precedent. For example, Great Britain - they have already allowed Ukraine to use the long-range Storm Shadow missiles that they supply. And we successfully use them," he noted.

We will remind you that Bild previously reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used the Patriot at least once over the territory of the Russian Federation. Because of this, Germany and the USA threatened to stop the supply of missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine cannot strike military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, therefore it is unfair.

The majority of NATO countries do not support Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. The United States, in particular, has repeatedly stated this position. Recently, the spokesman of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said that Washington does not encourage and does not enable strikes by Ukraine with American weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. However, Ukraine independently decides how to use weapons of its own production.

Italy and Germany are also against Ukraine's attacks on the Russian Federation with Western weapons.

At the same time, Great Britain allowed Ukraine to use its weapons to strike targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. The relevant permission was granted by Sweden, as well as the Czech Republic, the Baltic states and Finland.