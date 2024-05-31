China will not participate in Peace Summit because Russia will not be there - Reuters

China has confirmed that it will not participate in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland next month.

As Censor.NET informs, Reuters writes about this with reference to its own sources.

It is noted that Beijing rejected the invitation because the conditions for participation were not fulfilled - the presence of both Ukraine and Russia at the conference.

China told diplomats this week that its terms include recognition of the conference by both Russia and Ukraine, equal participation by all parties and fair discussion of all proposals.

As a reminder, a two-day high-level conference will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, during which they will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the process of ending the war will not be discussed during the Global Peace Summit.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy admitted that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

90 countries have already confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland.

