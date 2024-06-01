US expects Peace Summit to consolidate international support for just resolution to war in Ukraine, - Carpenter

The United States expects the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland to strengthen the international position around a just and lasting solution to end the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by the senior director for European affairs of the US National Security Council, Michael Carpenter.

"Similar events have already taken place at various levels, including many at the level of national security advisers. And we expect that this summit will once again strengthen global support for a just, strong and lasting solution to this war, respecting the UN Charter and fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," he emphasized.

Carpenter noted that Washington sees this as a foundation that all countries around the world must uphold.

"Russia could end this war today by complying with the UN Charter. All it needs to do is stop the war. But it is important that the world talks about it and at the same time emphasizes and emphasizes support for these principles," the White House representative added.

Глобальний саміт мируGlobal Peace Summit

As a reminder, a two-day high-level conference will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, during which they will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the process of ending the war will not be discussed during the Global Peace Summit.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy admitted that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

90 countries have already confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland.