TCR employees locked us in territory and did not allow us to leave for 4 hours - ambulance doctor about conflict with TCR in Odesa

The doctors who arrived at the Odesa RTCR and SS (Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support) were forcibly detained on the territory of the institution for 4 hours.

"We were called to help a civilian victim. TCR employees locked us in the territory and did not allow us to leave for 4 hours. They did not explain anything, they only threatened us. The victim we arrived at had a concussion and a questionable head injury. According to the victim, he was beaten in the TCR. He called 103 on his own," Honchar said.

According to her, she did not see what was happening outside the walls of the TCR but only heard sirens and screams.

"If our employees were threatened, they defended themselves. There were also provocations of bodily assault on the territory of the TCR - people grabbed my colleagues by the arms and tried to beat them," the doctor said.

She stressed that the statemets that the doctors did not provide documents were not true.

"The territory of the TCR is guarded, and no one is allowed in without documents and inspection. On the contrary, we were let in without being checked and then not allowed out," explained Honchar.

She also stressed that this is not the first time an ambulance has been called to a man being beaten by TCR employees.

What preceded it?

As Censor.NET wrote, a conflict took place in Odesa between representatives of the TCR and ambulance workers.

The Odesa Regional TCR and SS commented on the incident near the Kyivskyi RTCE and SS with the participation of military personnel and ambulance representatives. Noting that "people in medical uniforms refused to provide documents confirming their affiliation with the health care system."

