Air defence forces shot down 5 missiles and all attack UAVs at night. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 20 June, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles and Shahed-type attack UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

"In total, the enemy used 9 missiles of various types and 27 attack UAVs:

4 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area - airspace over the Caspian Sea);

3 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (from Voronezh region - Russia);

2 X-59 guided missiles (from the airspace over the Sea of Azov);

27 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs (launch area - Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia)," the statement said.

Critical infrastructure facilities were attacked. The main focus of the attack was eastern Ukraine, in particular the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy's air attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare assets of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 32 air targets were shot down:

4 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles;

1 X-59 guided missile;

27 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs," Oleshchuk said.

The air defence system operated in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.

On the night of 20 June, Russian attack drones attacked Kyiv. In Vinnytsia region, a critical infrastructure facility was hit by a Shahed attack. Explosions were also heard in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia region.