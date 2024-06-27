Ukraine has recently received 50,000 shells as part of Czech initiative. They were financed by Germany - Defense Minister Černohová

Ukraine has recently received the first batch of ammunition under the Czech initiative. This is 50 thousand rounds of ammunition, which were financed by a German contribution.

This is reported by Ceske Noviny, Censor.NET informs.

According to Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohová, the Czech government cooperated with Germany to supply this batch of shells to Ukraine. In total, Berlin financed 180 thousand shells.

According to the minister, 18 countries have joined the Czech initiative so far. Of these, 15 have promised to allocate funds for the shells. For procurement, the Czech Republic signs an agreement with each state.

"The Czech Republic has set itself the goal of obtaining ammunition from countries that may even sometimes be countries of so-called multiple azimuths, they do not want to clearly profile themselves as being on one side or the other. On the other hand, these countries have opportunities to provide ammunition in favor of Ukraine," said the Czech defense minister.

In his turn, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that tens of thousands of units of ammunition would be delivered to Ukraine on a regular monthly basis. According to him, up to 500,000 units of ammunition are to be supplied to Ukraine by the end of the year under the Czech initiative. This amount of ammunition has already been financed.

Earlier, Fiala said that the Czech Republic would allocate almost 866 million kroons (34.7 million euros) as part of its initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition.

Read more: President Pellegrini: Part of ammunition for Ukraine will be produced at Slovak factories under Czech initiative

Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

At the Munich Security Conference in February, Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country had found hundreds of thousands of shells for Ukraine, but that the project needed funding. He called on allies to help raise money to buy the weapons. A number of countries responded and contributed to the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Armed Forces. In total, almost 20 countries have joined Prague's idea.

Earlier it was reported that the Czech Republic signed a contract for the first 180,000 pieces of artillery ammunition for Ukraine and is working on obtaining another 300,000 pieces.

The partner countries plan to send Ukraine half a million rounds of ammunition by the end of 2024 as part of the Czech initiative.

Read more: Ukraine to receive second batch of ammunition under Czech initiative in July - media