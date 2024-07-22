As result of Russian attacks in Ukraine, 1642 medical facilities were damaged, 214 more destroyed completely - Health Ministry

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has been systematically shelling Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities. As a result of these attacks, 1,642 medical facilities in 676 healthcare institutions were damaged, and 214 facilities in 99 healthcare institutions were completely destroyed.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The Ministry of Health stressed that the Russians are deliberately attacking hospitals, maternity hospitals, outpatient clinics and polyclinics.

See more: Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: 1 person was killed, 1 was wounded. PHOTOS

Thus, medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions were most affected. It is currently impossible to obtain complete information on the extent of the destruction of hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories.

It is noted that Ukraine is actively restoring its medical infrastructure despite constant shelling. For more than two years, 885 medical facilities have been fully or partially restored in different regions of the country. Of these, 523 medical facilities have been fully restored and another 362 have been partially restored. Most of them have been restored in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

On the morning of 8 July, Russia-backed militants launched a missile attack on Kyiv. The missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

Russian Federation Strike on "Okhmatdyt" 8 July

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital's buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating theatres.

Okhmatdyt Director Volodymyr Zhovnir addressed the UN Security Council on the consequences of the Russian missile attack on the hospital.

Every family with children who suffered as a result of the hostile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on 8 July will receive a cash payment of UAH 10,800 per family member.

Read more: During week, 7,620 occupiers were eliminated and 1,391 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian X-101 cruise missile that destroyed the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on 8 July was equipped with Western-made components. This is evidence of Moscow's success in circumventing sanctions.

10 July A boy who was in Okhmatdyt during the 8 July missile attack dies in hospital

After the attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, one of the pilots of the Russian 22nd Heavy Bombing Aviation Division sent documents on the activities of his military unit and private photos of the command staff to a chatbot for Ukrainian intelligence.