Farion’s murder: Suspect Zinchenko will remain in custody

The Lviv Court of Appeal upheld the preventive measure for Viacheslav Zinchenko, who is suspected of murdering former People's Deputy and linguist Iryna Farion.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"Earlier, the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv imposed on the suspect a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without the alternative of bail. Prosecutors insisted on this measure of restraint. The suspect's defense lawyer filed an appeal against this decision of the investigating judge and asked to cancel it and choose a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest," the statement said.

The court dismissed the lawyer's appeal and upheld the previously imposed measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail.

The murder of Iryna Farion

It should be recalled that on the evening of July 19 in Lviv, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street.

According to local public pages, the shooter was seen by neighbors. A 20-25-year-old man shot at Farion. He was waiting for her at the exit, he had a gun without a silencer, he was wearing gloves.

Doctors operated on Farion, but it was not possible to save her life.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and socio-political activities of Farion.

Law enforcement officers have published photos and signs of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bid farewell to Iryna Farion.

On July 25, President Zelensky announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, believes that the suspect can only be the executor.

On July 26, Lviv's Halytskyi court remanded an 18-year-old Dnipro resident in custody for two months without bail.

Subsequently, the lawyer filed an appeal against the preventive measure.

