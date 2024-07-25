18-year-old suspect in Farion’s murder detained in Dnipro - Zelenskyy

On 25 July, a suspect in the murder of linguist and former People`s Deputy Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro.

Zelenskyy said this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, has just reported to me on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion in Dnipro," he said.

According to him, the arrest operation was very difficult. During these days, hundreds of specialists from the National Police of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and other services worked to solve the murder.

Read more: Main versions of murder of Farion: personal animosity and its social and political activity - Klymenko

"I am grateful to each and every one of you who added more facts to the picture of the crime every day and brought the full truth closer," the President stressed.

It is noted that an 18-year-old boy was detained. Necessary investigative actions and examinations are underway.

Zelenskyy instructed the Interior Minister to present all the details to the public.

The murder of Iryna Farion

In the evening of 19 July, an unknown person shot at Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv.

The shooter, according to local public media, was seen by neighbours. The shooter was a guy of 20-25 years old. He was waiting for her at the exit, had a gun without a silencer, and was wearing gloves.

Doctors hospitalised the linguist with a head injury.

Read more: Farion’s condition is critical, doctors are fighting for her life - Interior Ministry

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attack on Irina Farion was classified as an attempted murder. It was reported that the victim's condition was serious, and doctors were fighting for her life.

The doctors operated on Farion, but failed to save her life.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and Farion's social and political activities.

Law enforcement officers published photos and descriptions of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bids farewell to Iryna Farion.

The media reported that the Russian neo-Nazi movement NS/WP may have been involved in Farion's murder.

Read more: Budanov on Farion’s murder: She died for Ukrainian position. Enemy seeks to use any tools