Court remanded Farion’s murder suspect in custody for two months without bail

On July 26, the Halytskyi Court of Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on an 18-year-old resident of Dnipro suspected of murdering linguist and former People's Deputy Iryna Farion. The court decided to put the defendant in custody for two months without the right to be released on bail.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the broadcast of the court session.

The prosecution insisted on such a preventive measure. Following the court hearing, the motion was granted in full.

Instead, the suspect's lawyer asked the court to impose a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest, arguing that there was insufficient evidence to prove his involvement in the crime.

It is known that the suspect will be held in custody in Lviv.

The murder of Iryna Farion

On July 25, President Zelenskyy announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, believes that the suspect can only be the executor.

on the evening of July 19 in Lviv, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street.

According to local media, the shooter was seen by neighbors. A 20-25-year-old man shot at Farion. He was waiting for her at the exit, he had a gun without a silencer, he was wearing gloves.

Doctors hospitalized the linguist with a head injury.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attack on Iryna Farion was classified as attempted murder. It was reported that the condition of the victim is serious, doctors are fighting for her life.

Doctors operated on Farion, but it was not possible to save her life.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and socio-political activities of Farion.

Law enforcement officers have published photos and signs of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bids farewell to Iryna Farion.

The media reported that the Russian neo-Nazi movement NS/WP may be involved in Farion's murder.