Kuleba spoke with Borrell: He told details of Ukraine’s operation in Kursk region

On Tuesday, August 13, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

During the conversation, the diplomats focused on steps "aimed at expanding cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in the field of arms production and supply."

In addition, Kuleba told the head of European diplomacy about the details of the Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

"I also informed Josep about the details of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region," the minister said, without giving any details.

Earlier, the European Commission's spokesperson for foreign policy, Peter Stano, commenting on the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, said that Ukraine has a legitimate right to defend itself and can also strike at the territory of the aggressor country.

Read more: All Danish government parties support Armed Forces’ operation in Kursk region of RF

Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the RF

On Monday, 12 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine was conducting an operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Until that moment, the Ukrainian authorities had kept silent on the breakthrough in Kursk.

During a meeting of the Chief Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that as of 12 August, the Armed Forces controlled about 1,000 square kilometres in the Kursk region.

DeepState analysts have updated information on the progress of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region: Ukrainian troops have begun to enter Sudzha and gain a strong foothold in Goncharovka.

On Tuesday, August 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Russia has occupied 100 times more territory than Ukraine - Shepps on Putin’s statements on Kursk region