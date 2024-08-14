Russian troops start digging trenches in Kursk region amid Ukrainian advance. SATELLITE PHOTO

Russian soldiers dig trenches in the Kursk region as Ukrainian troops advance in this area. The closest trench to Ukraine is located 45 kilometers from the border.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Radio Liberty, OSINTtechnical reports.

As noted, the defenses are being built near the Lgov-Sudzha highway, one and a half kilometers from Sudzha.

According to satellite images, the closest of the trenches under construction to Ukraine is located near the village of Viktorivka, 45 kilometers from the border. The farthest one is at the intersection of the Selikhovy Dvory-Ivanino and Dyakonovo-Sudzha roads near Kursk, 75 kilometers from the border.

OSINTtechnical emphasizes that "Russian troops are building a system of trenches that, if they withdraw, will leave Ukraine with a significant part of the territory."

Read more: Search and destruction of enemy is completed in Sudzha, Kursk region - Syrskyi

At the same time, the commander of the Akhmat unit, General Apti Alaudinov, claims that the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not control Suzha and that fighting is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian armed forces' invasion of Kursk region, Alaudinov, who also holds the position of deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, has been making daily statements about the success of the Russian military.

Read more: We are making further progress in Kursk region. More than 100 Russian servicemen have been captured since beginning of day, - Zelenskyy listens to Syrskyi’s report. VIDEO

AFU operation in the region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in the Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read more: Biden on Armed Forces offensive in Kursk region: This creates real dilemma for Putin

Later President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The spokesperson for the OGT Tavria, Dmytro Lykhovii, said that as the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the occupiers withdrew a relatively small number of troops from the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian defenders have completed the search and elimination of the enemy in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region