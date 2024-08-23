Kyiv court refuses to consider complaint of Azov Chief of Staff Krotevych against SBI

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to consider the complaint of Bohdan Krotevych (Tavr), Chief of Staff of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, against the State Bureau of Investigation, allegedly due to "lack of corpus delicti".

This was reported by Krotevych's lawyer Valentyn Bondarchuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Babel.

According to him, the court believes that Krotevych's statement does not contain enough information about the specific circumstances of the crime in question.

Read more: Krotevych said that SBI did not open case against Sodol. Military officer files lawsuit against Bureau

What preceded it?

On June 23, Azov Brigade Chief of Staff Bohdan Krotevych (Tavr) reported that he had written a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for criminal proceedings to be opened against a Ukrainian general who, in his opinion, "killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general." He did not name the general.

On June 24, the SBI confirmed that it had received a statement from the Azov Brigade Chief of Staff Krotevych regarding the general.

On the same day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to replace Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.

On 28 June, Krotevych said that he had received a response from the State Bureau of Investigation regarding his letter calling for the opening of proceedings against the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Sodol, but he was not satisfied with the response.

Later, Krotevych stated that the State Bureau of Investigation had not opened a case against the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Sodol. For this reason, Krotevych complained in court against the Bureau.

Read more: Syrskyi reduces our combat capability and kills people. President’s intervention is inevitable - Deputy Head of Verkhovna Rada Committee, "servant of people" Bezuhla