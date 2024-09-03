Starting tomorrow, three days of mourning to be declared in Poltava region

Today's Russian strike is a great tragedy for the Poltava region and the whole country.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He reminded that the enemy's insidious attack took 41 lives. More than 180 people were wounded.

"My sincere condolences to the families and friends. Tomorrow the region will be in three days of mourning. May all the victims rest in peace," he said in a statement.

What is known so far about the tragedy in Poltava

As reported, on the morning of September 3, explosions were heard in the Poltava community. Later, People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla hinted that the Russian occupiers had attacked the place of formation in Poltava today. The RMA stated that today is a terrible day in Poltava region. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in Poltava: 41 dead, 180 wounded.

The Ministry of Defense, in turn, noted that the Russian aggressor had launched a barbaric attack on one of the city's educational institutions.