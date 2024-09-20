Third head of NACP is unable to organize work of NACP. It seems Pavlushchyk sees his mission in rescuing ex-colleagues from SSU - Shabunin

The third head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has failed to organize the agency's normal work.

The head of the AntAC, Vitalii Shabunin, said this on his Facebook page, commenting on the NACP 's report that the agency found no violations in the declarations of the former head of the SSU Cyber Department, Vitiuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Under Pavlushchyk's leadership, the NACP did not see a problem with the UAH 21.5 million apartment of SSU officer Vitiuk.

Let me remind you that in April, Slidstvo.info journalist Yevhen Shulhat discovered that the wife and mother of the head of the SSU Cyber Security Department, Ilia Vityuk, had "fresh" real estate worth UAH 25.5 million.

After that, Vitiuk's subordinates set the TCR on the journalist. The way the SSU officers direct employees of the TCC to "catch" Shulhat was recorded on surveillance cameras.

But it seems that NACP head Pavlushchyk sees his mission as rescuing his former colleagues from the SSU, not establishing justice. Pavlushchyk worked for the SSU before joining the NABU.

It is the third head who has failed to organise the NACP's normal work. Except for politically motivated cases, such as the defence of Uhlava. Poperdennyks, I recall, were notable for helping the OP to remove "unwanted" mayors," Shabunin said.

Slidstvo.info journalists published a story in which they said that the wife of the head of the SSU Cyber Security Department, Illia Vitiuk, bought an apartment in the capital's Pechersk district in December 2023. The market price of such housing is more than UAH 20 million. The official salary of the official would not be enough to buy such a home. Instead, his wife earns millions as a private entrepreneur, but does not want to talk about her activities.

Two days after the publication, the journalists reported that, in their opinion, the SSU used TCR employees to serve a draft notice to Slidstvo.info journalist Shulhat because of his investigation into the property of General Vitiuk's family.

In addition, according to journalists, SSU General Vitiuk filmed the shootings on Maidan by Berkut in 2014 as an agent of the Service.

In May 2024, Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Vitiuk from his post as head of the SSU's Cyber Security Department.

On 20 September 2024, the NACP announced that it had found no violations in the declarations of the former head of the SSU Cyber Department, Vitiuk.