The United States has not heard a convincing argument from Ukraine to authorize strikes on Russia with Western weapons.

According to the publication, representatives of the White House and the Pentagon have not heard a convincing argument from the leaders of Ukraine that possible strikes on targets in Russia will affect the course of the war.

"They say that using missiles against targets in Crimea, as Ukraine has done so far, is a more profitable strategy that has already forced the Kremlin to withdraw from the peninsula," the newspaper writes.

One of the officials believes that Ukraine's current request does not justify the risk of escalation by Russia.

According to him, missile stockpiles are limited, and Russia has already moved 90% of its bomb-launching aircraft out of the ATACMS range. Therefore, a change in US policy on long-range strikes will not have a significant impact on hostilities.

At the same time, European military and diplomats disagree with this approach. They believe that strikes against Russia could have a significant impact on the conflict and criticize the US refusal to lift restrictions on strikes against Russia with Western weapons.

Strikes on Russia with Western weapons

Earlier, the media reported that the United Kingdom would not make a decision on the range of Ukraine's Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia without consulting the United States, as American guidance systems are considered crucial for missiles to hit their targets.

The State Department said that the United States continues to discuss with partners the possibility of allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons on Russian territory, but each country has the right to decide on this issue.

CNN believes that strikes with long-range weapons would prevent Russia from redeploying troops to the front.

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes against Russia would "drag NATO into a war."

