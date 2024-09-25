NATO will be safe when Ukraine becomes its full member - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Kondov

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Ivan Kondov, believes that full membership of Ukraine in NATO will allow to protect all countries of the bloc.

This was reported by the press service of the ministry, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, during the transatlantic dinner organized by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken as part of the annual session of the UN General Assembly, Kondov emphasized the key role of NATO in ensuring security against the backdrop of modern challenges.

"All member states will be truly safe when Ukraine becomes a full member of NATO," the press service of the ministry quoted him as saying.

The Foreign Minister also noted that the strengthening of NATO's eastern flank and the Black Sea region are important for the security of the Alliance.

See more: Six Russian aircraft spotted over Baltic Sea in two days. NATO fighter jets took to skies - Latvian Air Force. PHOTO

Membership of Ukraine in NATO

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that without a stable Ukraine there can be no stable security in Europe, and without NATO membership it is impossible to ensure stable security of Ukraine.

EU Ambassador Maternova said that Ukraine's membership in NATO should be promoted by the European Union.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has never been so close to NATO as it is today.

The survey shows that almost 20% of Ukrainians believe that without NATO membership, Ukraine will turn into a gray area between the Russian Federation and the West.

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will receive an invitation and membership in NATO immediately after the end of the war.

At the same time, French President Macron said that the main opponents of Ukraine joining NATO are the USA and Germany.

Read more: Yermak: Inviting Ukraine to NATO is part of Victory Plan