EU sees Iran’s missile supplies to Russia as direct threat to European security - Borrell at meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi

EU High Representative Josep Borrell met in New York with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during which he emphasized that the EU considers the supply of weapons such as ballistic missiles as a direct threat to European security.

"High Representative Borrell noted that the EU strongly condemns the recent transfer of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia. He emphasized to Minister Araghchi that the EU considers the supply of such weapons a direct threat to European security, and this is a significant escalation after the provision of Iranian UAVs and munitions that Russia has used in its illegal attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine," the statement said.

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, Borrell noted that the risk of a full military escalation with devastating consequences for the entire region needs to be addressed immediately and called on Iran to use its influence to avoid further escalation.

The High Representative also emphasized the importance of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The EU will continue to call on the Iranian authorities to respect and protect the rights of all its citizens and to end the practice of arbitrary detention, including of EU citizens.

In addition, Borrell emphasized the importance of resuming nuclear diplomacy.

Iran's supply of missiles to Russia

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials, reported that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine. On 10 September, the United States imposed sanctions on Iranian airline Iran Air and Russian ships.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran had already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.

On 11 September, Sky News published satellite images of a vessel that had transported about 220 short-range Fateh-360 ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia across the Caspian Sea.

However, Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said that Tehran had allegedly never approved of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and had not transferred ballistic missiles to Russia since the beginning of his presidency.