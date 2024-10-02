EU has approved new regime of sanctions regarding hybrid threats from Russian Federation - Jozwiak

On Wednesday, October 2, European Union ambassadors agreed on a new sanctions regime aimed at hybrid threats from Russia.

"Radio Liberty" journalist Rikard Jozwiak reported this on the X social network.

"The new EU sanctions mechanism against Russia's hybrid actions has been approved by the ambassadors of the EU member states," he said.

According to him, the mechanism will come into effect next week.

Earlier it became known that the EU plans to agree on a new thematic regime of sanctions against hybrid threats from the Russian Federation. It doesn't have names yet, but they will be added in the future.

It should be noted that the EU imposed a large number of sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

These sanctions cover various areas and are aimed at putting economic pressure on Russia and forcing it to stop hostilities.

