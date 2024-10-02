Number of victims of September 4 missile attack on Lviv rises to eight: another man dies in hospital

Bohdan Kril, 69, who was seriously injured in the Russian shelling of Lviv on September 4, died in intensive care. He became the eighth victim of the missile attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi on Wednesday, October 2.

"It is with deep sadness that we report the loss of another life as a result of the brutal missile attack on Lviv on September 4. Bohdan Kril, born in 1955, became the eighth victim of this tragic attack. Mr. Bohdan was seriously injured in the attack," he wrote.

Sadovyi noted that the man had been in critical condition in intensive care for 29 days, but, unfortunately, his life could not be saved.

Missile attack on Lviv on 4 September

As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many injured. According to medical reports, as of 4 September, 11 people were in critical condition.