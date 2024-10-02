Mobile air defense groups deployed in Latvia after Russian "Shahed" fell in country

Latvia has deployed mobile air force battle groups near its eastern border.

This is reported by the Latvian edition of Delfi with reference to the country's Defence Minister Andris Sprūds, Censor.NET reports .

It is noted that after a Russian Shahed drone crashed in the Rezekne region in early September, the Latvian National Armed Forces strengthened air defence on the eastern border by sending additional units there.

Defence Minister Sprūds said that mobile battlegroups of the Latvian Air Force, equipped with air defence missiles, have been deployed in Latgale. Special radars designed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles have also been installed on the border.

"Air defence operations are provided by both professional military personnel and soldiers of the state defence service," Sprūds said.

Read more: Russian UAV that crashed in Latvia contained explosives: It was "Shahed"

Russian UAV crashes in Latvia

On Saturday, 7 September, a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia. The UAV flew into Latvian airspace from Belarus.

NATO said it had no information that the crash of the Russian UAV in Latvia was intentional.

Subsequently, the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a chargé d'affaires to Russia in connection with the Russian drone spotted in the east of the country on Saturday, 7 September.