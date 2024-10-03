Anti-Corruption Court extends arrest for former Deputy Energy Minister Heilo for 2 months

The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended the preventive measures for former Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo and his trustee for 2 months.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SAPO press service.

"On October 02-03, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the request of the SAPO prosecutor and extended the preventive measure in the form of detention for 2 months to the former Deputy Minister of Energy and his trustee, who were caught receiving undue benefits for granting permission to export mining equipment from the frontline area," the SAPO said.

The alternative measure of restraint in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 25 million and UAH 65 million, respectively, was also left unchanged.

The case of Deputy Energy Minister Heilo

As a reminder, on August 12, it was reported that Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo was detained for taking a $500,000 bribe.

Later, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed him from the post of deputy minister. The press service of the Ministry of Energy said that Heilo was exposed with the assistance of the minister.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested Serhii Pylypchuk, an authorised person of Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo. His bail was set at UAH 65 million. According to the investigation, money was transferred through Pylypchuk.

On 12 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo, who was detained on bribery, in custody until 8 October with the right to post bail of UAH 25 million.

On 13 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed pre-trial restraints on two more defendants in the case of a $500,000 bribe to Deputy Energy Minister Heilo. One suspect was imposed a round-the-clock house arrest, and the other was held in custody with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 7 million.