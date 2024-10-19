4 out of 6 missiles and 42 out of 98 drones were destroyed, another 46 Shaheds were lost in location - Air Force

On the night of October 19, 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine using guided air missiles and attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and drones of an unknown type.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

How did the enemy attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, since 9:00 p.m. on October 18, the Air Force's radio engineering forces have identified and escorted more than 100 aerial targets: up to 98 enemy drones and six Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

As noted, as of 12:00 p.m., 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles were shot down as a result of anti-aircraft combat.

Also at this hour, there is confirmation of the shooting down of 42 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

"46 Russian drones are currently lost in location, the information about the downing/falling is being clarified and updated. Several enemy UAVs are still in the airspace of Ukraine. The combat work continues!" - added the Air Force.

Shelling of Ukraine on the night of October 19, 2024

As reported, on the morning of October 19, 2024, air defense forces were working again in the Kyiv region. According to the KCMA, all "Shahed" that threatened Kyiv were destroyed. A woman was injured, the house and cars were damaged.

Also Censor. NET reported that the enemy hit the Shostka district with "Shaheds" and anti-aircraft missiles: 7 people were injured, energy facilities and infrastructure were damaged, and there was a power outage. In addition, the rioters hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Chernihiv region