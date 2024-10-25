DPRK to send second batch of troops to Russia soon - Bloomberg

The DPRK plans to send more troops to Russia. The first group of 1,500 North Korean elite troops is already undergoing training in Russia's Far East as part of a plan to deploy about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to South Korean intelligence sources, Censor.NET reports.

The agency writes that the transportation of the first group of military from the DPRK to the port of Vladivostok took place from October 8 to 13.

In addition, South Korean intelligence documents contain data on large-scale arms supplies from the DPRK to the Russian Federation since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Thus, according to the documents, since August 2022, Pyongyang has sent Russia about 8 million artillery shells of 122 mm and 152 mm caliber, as well as about 100 Hwasong-11 missiles and Bulsae-4 anti-tank weapons.

According to a South Korean official, these figures are significantly higher than some previous European estimates.

South Korean intelligence has shared this information with allies and plans to present some of the data at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council next Monday.

According to the sources, after the exercises in Vladivostok, Khabarovsk and other cities of the Russian Far East, North Korean military will be sent to the front line in Ukraine. The Kremlin plans to provide them with weapons, combat uniforms, and fake IDs to pass them off as residents of Russia's eastern regions.

As a reminder, on October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

DPRK Military Participation in Russia's War Against Ukraine

On 17 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was training ten thousand North Korean troops for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the frontline in Ukraine.

In early October, South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of soldiers from the DPRK to be sent to the frontline in Ukraine is not true.

On 15 October, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

Later, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that almost 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine. They will be ready for combat as early as 1 November.

At the same time, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States has not yet confirmed that North Korea has sent troops to Russia.

South Korea summons Russia's ambassador to Seoul over the DPRK's involvement in the war against Ukraine.

It was reported that eighteen North Korean soldiers had already escaped from the Russian army positions on the border of Ukraine with the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Later it became known that they had been detained.

South Korea's Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council, Jongkook Hwang, said that Russia could pay for the participation of North Korea's military in the war against Ukraine with nuclear weapons technology.

And The Guardian wrote that Russia could send North Korean troops to capture Pokrovsk in Donetsk region or to conduct winter assaults on other important areas on Ukraine's eastern front.

Later, the Pentagon confirmed that the DPRK military had arrived in Russia.

