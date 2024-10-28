Invitation to NATO will become insurmountable protective wall against Russia’s imperial ambitions, - Zelenskyy

Today, we have a chance to win in Eastern Europe so that we do not have to fight on the northern and other eastern fronts, in the south or in African countries.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in Reykjavik during a speech at the Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit, Censor.NET reports citing the presidential press service.

The President of Ukraine called for joining the equipment of brigades, increasing investment in the production of weapons in Ukraine, including long-range missiles, drones and electronic warfare systems, and in the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers in third countries, as well as taking measures against the Russian shadow fleet.

"We see that Putin is ramping up weapons production, and rogue regimes like Pyongyang are helping him with this. Next year, as far as we understand, Putin intends to catch up with the EU in the production of ammunition. We can only prevent this now," Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to be invited to join the North Atlantic Alliance.

"When Ukraine receives an invitation to join NATO, it will become an insurmountable protective wall against Russia's imperial ambitions. Russia must stop its aggressive behavior, and this begins with giving up its ambitions for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

All the points voiced are part of the Victory Plan. The President of Ukraine called for support for the Plan, implementation of all its points and assistance in working with those partners who are still skeptical.

Ukraine's victory plan

On October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The main points of the "Victory Plan" are Ukraine's invitation to join NATO and strengthening of defense.

According to Zelenskyy, the Victory Plan consists of five points and three secret annexes. The secret annexes are to the defense, economic, and deterrence points. The secret annexes are available to partners who have the appropriate assistance potential.

Earlier, BBC sources reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing another plan that will address domestic decisions and will not be an alternative to the Victory Plan.

