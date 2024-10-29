In secret clause of "Victory Plan", Zelenskyy asks for "Tomahawk" missiles - NYT

In a secret part of the "Victory Plan", President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a "non-nuclear deterrence package" in which Ukraine would be provided with Tomahawk missiles.

This is reported by The New York Times, Censor.NET informs.

A senior US official said this was a "completely unworkable request".

The "Tomahawk" has a range of 1,500 miles, which is more than seven times the range of the long-range missile systems called ATACMS that Ukraine received this year. And the United States has sent only a limited number of them," the newspaper writes.

According to the NYT, Ukraine has not provided Washington with convincing evidence of how it will use long-range weapons.

"Russia's list of targets far exceeds the number of missiles the United States or any other ally could deliver without jeopardising missiles destined for potential problems in the Middle East and Asia," the US officials added.

Ukraine's "Victory Plan"

As a reminder, on 16 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Victory Plan" at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The main points of the "Victory Plan" include inviting Ukraine to join NATO and strengthening defence.

According to Zelenskyy, the "Victory Plan" consists of five points and three secret annexes. The secret annexes are to the defence, economic and deterrence points, and are available to partners with the appropriate assistance capacity.

According to media reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing another Plan, which will deal with internal decisions and will not be an alternative to the Victory Plan.

