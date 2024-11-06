US is "unfriendly" country, so I don’t know if Putin will congratulate Trump on his election victory - Peskov

The Kremlin responded that it did not know whether Putin would congratulate Trump on his election victory, reminding of an "unfriendly country".

According to Censor.NET, the Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this in a comment to Russian media.

Peskov noted that he did not know whether Vladimir Putin planned to congratulate Donald Trump on his election victory, but noted that the United States is an unfriendly country for Russia.

"I am not aware of the president's plans to congratulate Trump on the election. Let's not forget that we are talking about an unfriendly country that is directly and indirectly involved in the war against our country", the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Peskov also stressed that it was impossible to end the war in Ukraine overnight, as Trump had previously stated.

He was asked whether Putin was ready for a phone call with Trump, and Peskov said that Putin was open to dialogue.

European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also one of the first to congratulate Trump. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is looking forward to "an era of strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump".

Other Ukrainian politicians also expressed their congratulations and opinions on Trump's election victory and their expectations of this outcome.