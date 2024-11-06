Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson on Trump’s victory: There are risks of support decrease for Ukraine

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that there is a risk of a decrease in US support for Ukraine after Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

It is noted that Kristersson congratulated Trump on his victory, but noted that he could not help but notice disturbing trends, in particular the acute polarization in American society.

He also pointed out the risk of strengthening US protectionist policies after Trump's return, which would have consequences for Sweden.

In addition, according to Kristersson, there are risks for Ukraine after Trump's victory.

"Another risk is a reduction in commitments to Ukraine. It is worth noting that the United States is currently providing Ukraine with the largest military assistance. We appreciate it, we are grateful for it, and we do not take it for granted. We will do our best to emphasize our commitment to maintaining our transatlantic commitments," the Swedish Prime Minister added.

At the same time, he noted that he did not want to rush into assessments.

"We have been preparing for different scenarios, different developments for a long time, and we are well prepared for this," Kristersson said.

It should be recalled that according to the preliminary results of the US election, Trump gained 277 votes and won.

European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also one of the first to congratulate Trump. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is looking forward to "an era of strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump."

Other Ukrainian politicians also expressed their congratulations and their thoughts on Trump's election victory and expectations of such a result.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also commented on Trump's victory, saying that it would work with the new administration, but "firmly defending" its interests.