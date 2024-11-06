Biden congratulates Trump on his election victory and invites him to White House to discuss transfer of power

US President Joe Biden called Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election.

This is reported by AP, Censor.NET informs.

Biden congratulated the Republican on his election victory and invited him to the White House to discuss the transfer of power.

The White House said they would agree on a date "in the near future."

The publication writes that Biden plans to address the nation about the election results. Biden has also already spoken with Vice President Kamala Harris and congratulated her on her campaign.

Earlier, Democrat Harris also had a phone conversation with Republican Trump, congratulating him on his election victory.

It should be recalled that according to the preliminary results of the US election, Trump gained 277 votes and won.

European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also one of the first to congratulate Trump. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is looking forward to "an era of strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump."

Other Ukrainian politicians also expressed their congratulations and their thoughts on Trump's election victory and expectations of such a result.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also commented on Trump's victory, saying that it would work with the new administration, but "firmly defending" its interests.

