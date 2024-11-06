Macron has phone conversation with Trump: they also discussed war in Ukraine

On Wednesday, November 6, French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with Republican Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election.

This was reported by Le Figaro with reference to the Elysee Palace, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the conversation between the politicians lasted 25 minutes.

Macron and Trump expressed "a desire to work to restore peace and stability" in the face of "big international crises," Le Figaro writes.

During the conversation with the American politician, Macron "emphasized the importance of Europe's role and told Trump that he was ready to continue this conversation and work together" on common issues, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, after the Republican's inauguration.

It should be recalled that according to the preliminary results of the US election, Trump gained 277 votes and won.

European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also one of the first to congratulate Trump. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is looking forward to "an era of strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump."

Other Ukrainian politicians also expressed their congratulations and their thoughts on Trump's election victory and expectations of such a result.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also commented on Trump's victory, saying that it would work with the new administration, but "firmly defending" its interests.

