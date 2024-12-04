In Georgia, security forces raided offices of opposition parties, detained several politicians

In Georgia, law enforcement officers searched the offices of opposition parties, including the offices of the Unity - National Movement and Coalition for Change parties. Several politicians were detained, including Nika Gvaramia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Echo of the Caucasus.

As noted, the founder of the Mtawari TV company and the opposition Ahali party, the leader of the Coalition for Change, Nika Gvaramia, was detained by the police near the office of his allies, the Hirchi-More Freedom and Droa parties, after the Interior Ministry conducted searches there.

A member of the Coalition for Change, Hal Hasay, was also detained.

According to Sova, investigators came to the apartment of Ilya Glonti, the administrator of the Facebook group Daitove, which coordinates the protests. They conducted a search and seized electronic devices. According to the police, the investigation is being conducted under the article on group violence and incitement to riots.

Protests in Georgia against the rejection of European integration

On November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that his country was refusing to negotiate EU membership by 2028, as well as any budget grants from the EU.

After that, rallies began in Tbilisi.

Georgian leader Salome Zurabishvili joined the protesters in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi.

The Georgian police brutally dispersed the protesters and made mass arrests.

Earlier, the European Union decided to suspend meetings with representatives of the Georgian government. This is a response to the anti-European actions and rhetoric of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Gerczynski, said that under the current ruling party , Georgia will never become a member of the European Union.

On the night of November 29-30, 2024, Georgian security forces used force and special equipment to disperse protesters who had gathered on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. Police detained 107 protesters.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said against the backdrop of the brutal suppression of protests that the country's authorities would not allow a repeat of the Ukrainian Euromaidan scenario.

On Saturday, November 30, thousands of protesters again gathered in Tbilisi against the decision of the ruling Georgian Dream party to abandon negotiations with the EU on accession by 2028. Protests also continue in other cities across the country.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who supported the protests in the country, said that the country's parliament is illegitimate, and therefore it will not be able to elect a new president, and her mandate will continue until a new president is elected by a new parliament.

Due to the anti-democratic actions of the government and the Georgian Dream party, the United States suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia.