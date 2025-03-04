Ukraine may run out of missiles for Patriot in few weeks – CNN

After the suspension of US military aid, Ukraine may run out of missiles for the US Patriot system in the next few weeks.

CNN writes about this with reference to a Ukrainian official, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the first crisis with ammunition after the suspension of US military aid would be related to Patriot missiles, which could "run out in a few weeks."

It is noted that the stocks of critical artillery shells in Ukraine may be exhausted by May or June.

"We will adapt, but the question is how many people and how much territory we will lose in the process," the source said.

Ukrainian soldiers on the front line have emphasized the important role of drones in deterring Russian attacks, as well as the vital need for anti-aircraft missiles supplied by the United States.

According to Yehor Firsov, senior sergeant of a UAV strike platoon, 80% of all destruction, from a tank to an enemy dugout, is caused by UAVs, so Ukraine "has a chance to survive," but the main weakness is in Patriot air defense missiles.

"Even we, the military, would like our families, our rear to be protected as much as possible when we serve on the front line," he says.

Serhii Filimonov, commander of the 108th Separate Mechanized Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves", which has been fighting near the strategic city of Pokrovsk for nine months, agreed that American support is crucial to protecting the sky, and "financial assistance affects the economy and morale of society, which is also important for the frontline".

A Ukrainian source told CNN that the decision did not affect intelligence sharing, which is a less costly but effective component of U.S. support for Kyiv's military efforts. However, the nature of President Donald Trump's move - regardless of how it will be implemented in practice - "casts a shadow over his disagreement with Zelenskyy and what needs to be done to overcome it."

Suspension of US aid

On the morning of March 4, it became known that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to demonstrate a "good faith commitment" to peace.

One U.S. official told CNN that the consequences of the suspension of U.S. military aid will be felt in some time. Perhaps a few days or weeks. However, as soon as the stockpiles of weapons and armaments begin to run out, the country will face serious consequences.

According to journalist Ostap Yarysh, the US decision to suspend assistance to Ukraine will primarily affect the supply of missiles to air defense and ammunition for HIMARS and artillery.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized that the US decision to temporarily suspend military aid to Ukraine means that Europe must help Ukraine more and faster than before to fill this gap.

The Economist article says that the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will lead to more casualties and destruction. The critical elements, the newspaper writes, are weapons, their repair, air defense missiles, the Starlink system, and, perhaps most importantly, intelligence sharing.

Chief National Security Advisor to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Marius Česnulevičius, said that Washington's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine was not a surprise. However, Europe is preparing a response.

Later, The Economist wrote that there is currently no official order from Donald Trump to suspend military aid to Ukraine.

Later, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the suspension of military aid to Ukraine was a "temporary pause."

