Enemy uses "Easter truce" to prepare for massive assault in Lyman direction - 66th Brigade

Currently, the operational situation in the Lyman direction is complicated. The enemy violated the ceasefire during the so-called "Easter truce" declared by dictator Vladimir Putin, and after the nominal end of April 21, launched a massive infantry offensive.

This was reported by Anastasiia Blyshchyk, a spokeswoman for the 66th separate mechanized brigade named after Mstislav the Brave, onSuspilne.Novyny, Censor.NET reports.

"In fact, this so-called 'truce' caused us more damage, because as soon as Putin announced that there would be a 'lull', in a few hours our positions came under massive artillery fire, the enemy also used attack UAVs, and they attacked one of the mechanized battalions with infantry," she said.

In general, according to Blyshchyk, the enemy used this time to improve its tactical position.

"We saw them pulling up their infantry to the front line along with their weapons - both RPGs and machine guns. Our aerial reconnaissance recorded how more than 120 Russian occupants dispersed in the plantations, in forest belts, in destroyed buildings and dugouts during this so-called "Easter truce". And as soon as the carriage turned into a pumpkin, that is, the so-called "Easter truce" ended, the Russians launched a massive infantry offensive," the spokeswoman summarized.

According to the General Staff, a total of more than 10 attacks took place in the Liman sector, in the area of responsibility of the 66th Brigade, over the course of April 21.

Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

As a reminder, on April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until zero o'clock on April 21.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another of Putin's attempts to play with people's lives.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that if Russia is now ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image - silence in response to silence, strikes in defense of strikes.

On April 20, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin dictator had not ordered the truce to be extended.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on April 21 that Russian troops violated the ceasefire declared by the Russian dictator 2935 times on Sunday.