Peace talks in London collapse over Ukraine’s reluctance to cede its territories to Russia - Washington Post

The peace talks in London were disrupted because of Ukraine's unwillingness to give up its territories to Russia.

This was reported by the Washington Post with reference to sources.

According to the publication, the breakdown of the talks took place amid anger in Washington over Kyiv's unwillingness to accept proposals to cede territory to Russia.

"Kyiv prefers to discuss a full ceasefire first, and everything else later," said an official familiar with the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the tense political moment.

The publication recalls that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was scheduled to fly to London on Tuesday evening, but canceled his plans at noon. Steve Witkoff, a special envoy and close ally of President Donald Trump who has been central to the White House's efforts to end the war, will travel to Moscow this week.

As reported, the British Foreign Office has clarified that the peace talks with the participation of the foreign ministers in London have been postponed.

Earlier, the media reported that the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany, and Ukraine had postponed a meeting in London after Rubio refused to participate.

The United States expects Ukraine to respond to US President Donald Trump's "final offer", which includes a freeze on the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of Russia, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.