Russian strike on Kyiv: 16 families in need of housing, 106 buildings damaged, 50 vehicles destroyed

Aftermath response following the Russian attack on April 24: over 100 buildings damaged, 2,500 square meters of debris cleared, temporary housing being arranged for affected residents.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

In the Sviatoshynskyi District, efforts continue to eliminate the consequences of the combined enemy attack on the capital on April 24.

In addition to workers from the Sviatoshynskyi District Management Company, specialists from the Obolonskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts have been mobilized to assist.

Municipal services have already removed 2,500 square meters of debris. To temporarily seal damaged windows, they used 15,300 square meters of plastic sheeting, over 420 square meters of OSB panels, 150 sheets of plywood, and other materials.

What was damaged?

Residential buildings

A total of 106 buildings were damaged as a result of Russian aggression. Of these, 84 are residential buildings.

According to preliminary information, eight residential buildings were significantly damaged and require technical inspections. One residential building was completely destroyed.

Educational institutions

Windows and doors were damaged in 6 educational institutions - 4 schools and 2 kindergartens. Windows and doors in several medical and sports facilities and other social facilities were also damaged.

Vehicles

The enemy attack damaged 74 vehicles, 50 of which are beyond repair.

Assistance for the affected:

To receive one-time targeted financial assistance from the city budget under the "Care. Support for Kyiv Residents" program, 527 people have sought help at the support center, which was promptly deployed after the shelling. As of now, 152 applications have already been processed and payments approved.

It should be recalled that Kyiv residents and internally displaced persons affected by Russian aggression are eligible to receive a one-time targeted payment of 10,000 UAH under the city’s special "Care. Support for Kyiv Residents" program. To apply, individuals must contact the district social protection departments. Contact information is available at the provided link.

Housing for displaced residents:

Sixteen families who lost their apartments have approached the city for temporary housing assistance. One family has already been resettled into temporary accommodation.

The city currently has 43 vacant rooms available in dormitories, along with several social housing units, which have been offered to affected families as temporary housing.

Russian strike on Kyiv on April 24, 2025

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. The hardest hit was the Sviatoshynskyi District, where a residential apartment building was partially destroyed.

April 25 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for victims of Russia’s massive attack on the capital.

The Russian attack killed 13 people and injured about 90.