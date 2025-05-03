Peskov: Russia expects Kyiv to take final action on de-escalation during holidays

Russia says it tested Ukraine's readiness to seek a peaceful settlement by declaring a three-day truce on May 9.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Russian media, this was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Russia expects Kyiv to take definitive actions aimed at de-escalating the situation during the holidays," Peskov said.

He emphasized that the alleged purpose of the truce proposed by Russia was to test Kyiv's readiness to seek a peaceful settlement.

Read more: Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys on Putin’s "truce": We need to resist Russian propaganda

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the so-called"truce" on the day of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called on the international community not to believe Russian propaganda about the so-called "truce" announced by the Kremlin for May 8-10 in connection with the Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel criticized the three-day ceasefire announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on May 9.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day ceasefire on May 9 and insists on a 30-day ceasefire as soon as possible.