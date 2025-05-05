Zelenskyy on F-16 school: Ready to implement project as soon as possible

One of the key outcomes of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Czech Republic is the detailing of the project to create a Ukrainian-Czech F-16 school.

The head of state announced this during a joint press conference in Prague with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We appreciate the Czech Republic's willingness to help with the development of our combat aviation.

One of the results of this visit is the detailing of the project to create a Ukrainian-Czech F-16 school, and we are ready to implement this project as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

No more details about the project are currently known.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Ukraine and the Czech Republic had agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and F-39s as part of a "coalition of the willing." The day before, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the Czech Republic would establish an F-16 school.

