Russian forces intensify assaults on Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

As of now, 146 combat engagements have taken place. The most intense fighting today is occurring on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Novopavlivka, and Kupiansk directions.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Today, the enemy launched one missile and 65 air strikes, using two missiles and 138 guided aerial bombs, engaged 1176 kamikaze drones, and fired over 4,200 times at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked four times near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions five times during the day near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Novoosynove and Hlushkivka; Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks, and the battle continues.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 30 times in the areas of Nadiia, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, Kolodiazi, Myrne and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna. Our soldiers stopped 26 attacks, six more battles are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Kurdiumivka and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted six offensives against the positions of our troops in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Ozarianivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attempted to break into our defense in the Pokrovsk direction 48 times in the areas of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka; 11 engagements are currently underway.

According to available information, Russian losses on this axis today amount to 279 personnel killed and wounded. In addition, two tanks, six vehicles, one buggy, 12 motorcycles, two artillery pieces, 12 UAVs, a satellite communication terminal, a dugout, and seven UAV command posts were destroyed. A tank, six artillery systems, one vehicle, and one mortar were also damaged.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops have already repelled 15 attacks by the occupation army in the areas of Novopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Komar, Rivne, Burlatske, Kostiantynopil and in the direction of Odradne and Bahatyr, five more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, near Vysoke, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement remains ongoing. Malynivka, Temyrivka, Oleksandrohrad and Zelene Pole were hit by air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and in the direction of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

Kursk direction

Three combat engagements are currently taking place in the Kursk sector, with a total of 18 attempts by Russian occupants to advance today. The enemy launched 19 air strikes and dropped 27 guided aerial bombs, fired 293 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and localities, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 1st Separate Ivan Bohun Territorial Defense Brigade, the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 79th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service for their effective and professional combat performance. These units continue to inflict losses on enemy personnel and equipment with precision and determination.

