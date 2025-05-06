Merz elected as German Chancellor at second attempt - Spiegel

The German Bundestag has supported the appointment of Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz as the new federal chancellor at the second attempt.

This is reported by Spiegel, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that 325 deputies voted for Merz.

The vote took place in the afternoon of May 6 after a failed first attempt in the morning of the same day. At that time, Merz lacked six votes to be elected, despite the fact that the CDU/CSU and SPD coalition formally has 328 deputies. This was an unprecedented case in the recent political history of Germany.

Friedrich Merz has been the leader of the Christian Democratic Union since 2022. His candidacy for the post of chancellor was supported after the early parliamentary elections, in which the CDU/CSU won.

As a reminder, Merz did not receive the required number of votes in the first round of the German chancellor's election.

Then it was reported that the Bundestag would not hold a second round of voting for the German chancellor today.

In the end, it was decided to try to elect a new chancellor for the second time in the afternoon.

Merz is a strong supporter of Ukraine. He has consistently advocated for supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

He has also emphasized that Germany stands with Ukraine in its war against Russia "without any ifs or buts."