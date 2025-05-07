Peskov persuades that Putin’s proposal for "truce" is still relevant: We are doing everything to ensure that celebration takes place in peaceful atmosphere

The Kremlin claims that Putin's proposal for a so-called "truce" during the Victory Day celebrations is still in force.

This was stated today at a briefing by the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

"Russia's position on the truce is well known, all instructions have been given, there are no new instructions," he said.

Peskov also added that mobile internet in Moscow was restricted during the preparation and holding of the parade due to the "dangerous neighbourhood".

"This should be treated with understanding," Putin's spokesman said.

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that the Russian military "is doing everything necessary to ensure that the celebration... takes place in a calm and peaceful atmosphere".

According to Peskov, the Russian authorities do not plan to invite ex-leaders of foreign countries who now live in Russia to the parade in Moscow.

As a reminder, last night Russia massively attacked Ukraine. In particular, the capital came under a combined attack. In a number of regions, there have been prolonged air raid alarms since the night due to the Shahed attack.

Attack on Kyiv on the night of 7 May 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that rescuers had eliminated the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv.

As a reminder, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv: 2 people were killed, 4 children were among the victims, there were destructions and fires. According to the KCMA, the enemy attacked Kyiv with a ballistic missile and 28 Shaheds.