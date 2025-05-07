Air defenses destroyed 2 of 5 ballistic missiles and 81 Shahed drones, 64 more lost from radar – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Between 8:30 p.m. on 6 May and 1:30 p.m. on 7 May, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, along with several waves of 187 strike UAVs and other types of decoy drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

As of 2:30 p.m., the destruction of two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 81 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (and others) was confirmed. Sixty-four enemy decoy drones were lost from radar without causing adverse effects, the command said.

The enemy air assault was repelled by Ukrainian Defense Forces using tactical aviation, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups.

As a result of the attack, damage was reported in Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Attack on Kyiv on the night of 7 May 2025

As previously reported by Censor.NET, emergency services have cleared up the aftermath of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

The enemy launched a combined attack on the capital, killing two people. Among the injured are four children. Damage and fires were reported. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the enemy targeted Kyiv with a ballistic missile and 28 Shahed drones.