60 "Shaheds" out of 108 destroyed, another 41 drones lost from radar - Air Force

On the night of May 11, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

As of 09.30 a.m., 60 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed downed in the east, north, south and center of the country.

41 enemy decoy drones were lost in the area (without negative consequences).

According to the Air Force, Sumy region suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Kyiv region was also affected by an enemy attack.