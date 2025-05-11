Macron takes initiative to call Trump following joint conversation between Western leaders and Zelenskyy - Politico

French leader Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to US President Donald Trump during a meeting of European leaders in Kyiv on May 10.

This is stated in the article by Politico, Censor.NET reports.

The publication writes that during a three-hour meeting at the Mariinsky Palace on May 10, it was Macron who suggested a phone conversation with Trump. The French leader called his American counterpart directly from his cell phone to his personal number to inform him about the progress of the negotiations.

Trump picked up the phone from Macron, despite the early hour in the United States - it was not even 7 a.m. in Washington at the time. After listening to the details, he agreed to support the initiative of European leaders to establish a ceasefire.

Two officials with knowledge of the conversation told Politico.

As a reminder, following a meeting in Kyiv on Saturday, May 10, 2025, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine agreed on a joint statement.

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on May 10

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, a meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing took place in Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on May 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders spoke by phone with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump.

According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting on May 12.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would consider the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.