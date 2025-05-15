At the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation is ready to discuss a 30-day ceasefire. At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin essentially wants Ukraine to surrender, despite the fact that over the past two years, the Russian army has managed to capture only 1% of Ukraine's territory.

The newspaper notes that the fact that Putin sent low-ranking officials to Turkey to meet with the Ukrainian delegation cast doubt on whether the talks would take place at all and dismissed any hopes of a "breakthrough" in the negotiation process.

Ukrainian officials have said they will meet with the Russian team only to discuss a 30-day ceasefire. Putin, on the other hand, essentially wants Ukraine to surrender, even though Russian troops are barely making any headway.

The question now is which side US President Donald Trump will take, the newspaper notes. He is increasingly disappointed in Putin's unwillingness to stop the war, but at the same time shows no desire to punish Russia with additional sanctions.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a full ceasefire.

In his turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the Coalition of the Willing's proposal for a ceasefire from 12 May and suggested that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia should resume in Istanbul.

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On 11 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he stressed that his country was ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept the offer to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Zelenskyy's statement on the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia followed.