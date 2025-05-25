Among those released from captivity today are 70 defenders of Mariupol, including 33 defenders of Azovstal - Umerov

Today, on May 25, 2025, the third stage of the 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange has ended.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reminds of this, Censor.NET reports.

"303 of our soldiers have returned from captivity - soldiers and non-commissioned officers of the Armed Forces, Airborne Forces, State Border Guard Service, Army, Navy, and National Guard.

Among them are 70 Mariupol defenders, including 33 Azovstal employees," he emphasized.

According to Umerov, a total of 1,000 Ukrainians have returned home in three days.

On May 24, another 307 Ukrainian servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This is the second stage of the 1000-for-1000 exchange. The coordination headquarters noted that 27 Mariupol defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity today.

On May 23, 390 Ukrainians were liberated: 270 soldiers and 120 civilians.