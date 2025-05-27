Cherkasy TRC and SS on incident: TCR and SS servicemen acted within framework of current legislation

The Cherkasy Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) commented on the incident that took place the previous day on Rizdvyana Street involving a group of men and servicemen from the recruitment center.

This was reported by Acting Deputy Head of the Regional TCR and SS, Volodymyr Levchenko, as cited by Suspilne and reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, the servicemen from the territorial recruitment center were conducting notification activities for individuals liable for military service.

"While conducting notifications in that area, they noticed men who fell under the category of those liable for military service and approached them to check their military registration documents. They managed to check one man's documents, but had not yet received confirmation from the operator who provides us with data on the person. That’s when a verbal altercation began, which later escalated into more serious intentions," Levchenko explained.

The TCR emphasized that the servicemen acted within the framework of current legislation and did not violate any legal norms.

"They maintained composure despite provocations from civilians who clearly crossed ethical boundaries. If there are any factors indicating violations of military registration rules, they will, of course, be taken into account when preparing administrative reports," Levchenko stated.

He also noted that one of the TCR and SS servicemen involved is a veteran and combat participant.

"He took part in combat operations in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia directions. Due to his current health condition, he is now serving at the Territorial Recruitment Center," he added.

As a reminder, police in Cherkasy have launched a criminal investigation into acts of hooliganism targeting servicemen of the TCR and SS.

On May 27, law enforcement officers in Cherkasy detained four individuals involved in the altercation with TRC servicemen.