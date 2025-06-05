China on Ukraine’s attack on Russian airfields: We call for cooling situation

China comments on Ukraine's strike on Russian military airfields. Beijing called on the parties "to cool the conflict".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

Answering a journalist's question about the recent Ukrainian operation, Chinese Embassy spokesman in Washington Liu Pengyu said that China's position is "consistent and clear."

"China calls on all sides to adhere to the 'three principles' to cool the situation, namely: not to spread fire on the battlefield, not to allow the conflict to escalate, and not to fan the flames," he said.

Liu Pengyu also added that Beijing will continue to maintain contacts with the international community and play a "constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the crisis."

Read more: China criticizes Macron for comparing Ukraine and Taiwan, calling it "double standards" - Reuters

SSU Special Operation "Pavutyna"

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Pavutyna," launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo. A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on Operation "Pavutyna" by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

On June 3, the General Staff clarified that a total of 41 Russian military aircraft were hit as a result of the special operation "Pavutyna" carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service on June 1, 2025.

Several media outlets also reported that Ukraine did not inform U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration in advance about the SSU’s "Pavutyna" operation targeting Russian airbases with strategic bombers.