7 out of 7 missiles shot down and 167 drones neutralized - Air Force

On the night of June 7, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 215 air attack aircraft.

What did the enemy use to attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, the attack used:

- 206 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones;

- 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region - Russian Federation;

- 6 Kh-59/69 guided missiles from tactical aircraft from the airspace of the TOT in the Zaporizhzhia region;

- 1 Iskander-K cruise missile from the Rostov region - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to preliminary data, as of 09.00 a.m., air defense neutralized 174 enemy air attack vehicles:

- 87 enemy UAVs of Shahed type (drones of other types) were shot down by fire, 80 - locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

- 6 Kh-59/69 guided missiles;

- 1 Iskander-K cruise missile.

Where are the consequences?

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 10 locations, and the downed aircraft (wreckage) fell in 7 locations.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Friday, June 6, Russia launched attack drones on the territory of Ukraine.

Last night, on June 7, Kharkiv experienced the most powerful attack in the history of the full-scale war. At least 40 explosions were heard in the city in an hour and a half. The enemy attack resulted in three deaths and 21 injuries, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby and a 14-year-old child.