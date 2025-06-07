It will take years for Russia to replace strategic warplanes damaged during Operation Spider Web - Reuters

Russia will not be able to accelerate the production of new bombers due to limited financial resources and sanctions that complicate the work of the military industry.

According to Reuters reports.

"These losses will put serious pressure on the key force of the Russian army, which is already operating at its limit," Justin Bronk, an expert at the Royal United Services Institute for Defense Studies (RUSI), told the agency.

The loss of the bombers is unlikely to have a serious impact on Russia's nuclear capabilities, which are based on missiles launched from land and submarines, Reuters reports. At the same time, the disabled planes were part of the strategic forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which were used to launch cruise missiles at Ukrainian territory throughout the Russian war against Ukraine, Bronk notes.

Most of the planes damaged during the Security Service of Ukraine's (SSU) "Spider Web" operation were produced in Soviet times, and in recent years the machines have only been modernized, so their complete replacement is unlikely, emphasizes aviation expert Douglas Barry.

Russia will not be able to accelerate the production of new bombers due to limited financial resources and sanctions that complicate the work of the Russian military industry, Bronk believes. Hans Christensen of the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) agrees with him. According to him, Russia is already facing delays with other major defense projects, including work on the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

SSU special operation "Spider Web"

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Spider Web", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The attack targeted the Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo airfields. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3.

Later, the SBU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit as a result of the SSU's Spider Web special operation, is $7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on Operation Spider Web.

On June 3, the General Staff clarified that 41 Russian military aircraft had been downed as a result of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine on June 1, 2025.

A number of media outlets also reported that Ukraine had not informed the administration of US President Donald Trump in advance of the SSU's Spider Web special operation against Russian airfields with strategic bombers.