Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Wronski after Russia’s strikes in Ukraine: First of all, we need to introduce 18th package of sanctions

Poland has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine and called for the immediate implementation of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, including the imposition of price restrictions on Russian oil.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports .

"Poland is always with Ukraine and constantly puts pressure on Russia. Now we are talking about introducing the 18th package of sanctions and setting a price limit on Russian oil, as this is what primarily feeds the Russian military machine," Wronski emphasized.

He also expressed his condolences to the Ukrainians who have been victims of intense shelling: "Our deepest sympathies go out to the people of Ukraine who are now under Russia's carpet bombing."

Shelling of Ukraine

On the night of June 17, 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. The enemy shelling resulted in 15 deaths and more than 100 injuries.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires, and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive center, a preschool, garages, and more.

As a result of the Russian morning attack, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalized, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.